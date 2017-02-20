Chico's FAS, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
KeyCorp increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Chico's FAS in a research report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86.
