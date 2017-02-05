Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to "Outperform"
CHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico's FAS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec '16
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec '16
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC