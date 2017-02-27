Canadian retailer YM in bid for bankrupt U.S. peer Wet Seal: source
Toronto-based retail operator YM Inc is preparing to submit an offer for the intellectual property of The Wet Seal LLC, as the 55-year-old U.S. teen retailer grapples with its second bankruptcy in the past two years, according to a person familiar with the matter. YM, which owns Canadian chains Stitches, Sirens and Suzy Shier, plans to submit a stalking-horse bid for Wet Seal's intellectual property, the person said on Tuesday, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|9 hr
|soon same here
|5
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC