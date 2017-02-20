BroadSoft, Inc. , today announced that Jim Tholen, its Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Raymond James 38th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 9:50 am EST. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on BroadSoft's website at: http://investors.broadsoft.com/events.cfm .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.