Body of Egypt's so-called Blind Sheikh brought home from US
Mohammed, the son of Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman, who was convicted of plotting terror attacks in New York City in the decade before 9/11, waits for the bodies arrival at Cairo International Airport, in Egypt, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Abdel-Rahman, blind since infancy from diabetes, had diabetes and coronary artery disease, died Saturday at the Federal Correction Complex in Butner, North Carolina, said its acting executive assistant, Kenneth McKoy.
