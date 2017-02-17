Big Little Lies Actually Tells Big Little Truths About Motherhood
There is a scene about halfway through Big Little Lies where Celeste-an impossibly pretty, seemingly flawless woman with a handsome, rich husband to boot-is searching for the perfect photo of her twin boys to post on Facebook. Scrolling through and scrutinizing dozens of options, she finds her money shot: a picture of her children, fashionably clad in Ralph Lauren, with their arms lovingly draped around each other's shoulders against the backdrop of the sunset over the Pacific Ocean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucky.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Sat
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Sat
|English Patient
|14
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan '17
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan '17
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec '16
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec '16
|AliceSimon
|20
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC