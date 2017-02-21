Big fashion brands pull out of Bangla...

Big fashion brands pull out of Bangladesh garment summit over worker rights concerns

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Five global high street fashion brands have pulled out of a major garment industry event in Bangladesh due to concerns over a crackdown on unions demanding better pay in textile factories, campaigners said on Wednesday. The retailers - H&M, Inditex, C&A, Next and Tchibo - who all source clothes from Bangladeshi factories, were expected to attend the Dhaka Apparel Summit which is due to be attended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Feb. 25. The Clean Clothes Campaign said the brands' "unprecedented" decision to pull out of the event was a "major embarrassment" for the government and Bangladeshi Garment Manufacturers Export Association.

