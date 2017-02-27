BCBG May Be Going the Way of American Apparel: Bankrupt
Since the start of the year, we've been facing down a steady stream of trouble at the clothing retailers many of us grew up with. Here's an incomplete sampling: Wet Seal closed all of its locations, J.C. Penney and Macy's slashed their store fleets and cut hundreds of jobs, and American Apparel filed for bankruptcy, only to be purchased by a Canadian competitor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Racked.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|Sat
|Atlantic 2016
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $100...
|Feb 25
|wtf
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi...
|Feb 18
|PortnoyR
|1
|Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi...
|Feb 18
|English Patient
|14
|Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ...
|Feb 11
|RustyS
|21
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC