Battle of the brands: apparel vs. music

The 1970s R&B funk band's co-founder, Ronnie Wilson, recently filed a trademark application for "Gap Band" in the goods/services category that covers "clothing, namely, hats, T-shirts, and sweatshirts for sale at live music performances, live music concerts, live music shows and personal appearances," according to the legal blog TheFashionLaw.com, which reported the squabbling on Tuesday. In turn, San Francisco-based Gap Inc. is asking the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to prevent Mr. Wilson's band name from being federally registered, claiming that his "use and registration of will damage by trading on the enormous goodwill associated with its mark and diluting its distinctiveness," the website reported.

