Bankrupt American Apparel could help Gildan grow overseas
Gildan Activewear Inc. believes there's potential for international business growth in the bankrupt controversial brand American Apparel, and so do analysts. "We have quickly begun implementing our integration plans, which include leveraging our manufacturing network, while at the same time working on a supply chain to also support Made in the USA product," said Rhodri Harries, chief financial officer at Gildan, on the company's fourth-quarter conference call on Thursday.
