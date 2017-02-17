Bangladesh apparel sector has 95% loc...

Bangladesh apparel sector has 95% local investors: BGMEA

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fibre2Fashion

Over 95 per cent of the total investors in the Bangladesh apparel industry are local. Moreover, Bangladesh also has a number of foreign investors in textile and apparel sectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fibre2Fashion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi... 2 hr PortnoyR 1
News Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi... 4 hr English Patient 14
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... Feb 11 RustyS 21
News Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos... Jan '17 Frogface Kate 14
News The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for... Jan '17 UseYourBrain 1
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Dec '16 Show and Tail 41
News Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week Dec '16 AliceSimon 20
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,595 • Total comments across all topics: 278,977,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC