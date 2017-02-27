Apparel titan VF Corp tackles deforestation, human rights issues in supply chain
Apparel giant VF Corp, the company behind such popular brands as Wrangler jeans and Timberland boots, is adopting sourcing policies to eliminate products that contribute to deforestation and human rights violations, it said on Monday. The new policies, which affect its sources of wood pulp, come amid strong demand for performance wear that uses wood-based rayon and viscose fabrics, said Letitia Webster, VF vice president of global corporate sustainability.
