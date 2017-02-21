American Apparel stores in Royal Oak, Ann Arbor face uncertain future
Clothing retailer American Apparel isn't saying what its acquisition by Gildan will mean for stores including those in downtown Ann Arbor and Royal Oak. But American Apparel has 100 days, starting from Jan. 10 when its acquisition by Canadian clothing manufacturer Gildan was finalized , to operate its stores and e-commerce site, according to Genevieve Gosselin, director of corporate communications and marketing for Gildan.
