American Apparel stores in Royal Oak,...

American Apparel stores in Royal Oak, Ann Arbor face uncertain future

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Clothing retailer American Apparel isn't saying what its acquisition by Gildan will mean for stores including those in downtown Ann Arbor and Royal Oak. But American Apparel has 100 days, starting from Jan. 10 when its acquisition by Canadian clothing manufacturer Gildan was finalized , to operate its stores and e-commerce site, according to Genevieve Gosselin, director of corporate communications and marketing for Gildan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) 2 hr Newfoundland 3
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Wed rpt777 1
News Doctor, wife pay $1.7M to settle cancer drug bi... Feb 18 PortnoyR 1
News Clinton praises Oscar de la Renta as proud immi... Feb 18 English Patient 14
News Trump tweets that Nordstrom treated Ivanka "so ... Feb 11 RustyS 21
News Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos... Jan '17 Frogface Kate 14
News The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for... Jan '17 UseYourBrain 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,129 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC