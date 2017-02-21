American Apparel brand will continue being made in US: Gildan CEO
Feb 23 American Apparel products will continue to be manufactured in the United States, but the edgy U.S. fashion brand would also be sold at "price points relative to the competitive landscape," the chief executive of Canada's Gildan Activewear said on Thursday. "We're definitely going to manufacture product in the U.S.A. and support made-in-USA product," CEO Glenn Chamandy told analysts.
