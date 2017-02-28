Afghan Officer Shoots 11 Fellow Polic...

Afghan Officer Shoots 11 Fellow Police In 'Insider' Attack, Officials Say

At least eleven Afghan policemen lost their lives in an attack in Lashkargah city, the provincial capital of southern Helmand province, according to Khaama Press. However, spokesman for Helmand's provincial government Omar Zawak has confirmed the attack on police checkpoint by saying, "the incident happened and the case being investigated".

