Abercrombie & Fitch promotes Fran Horowitz as CEO
Fran Horowitz, president and chief merchandising officer at apparel marketer Abercrombie & Fitch, has been promoted as CEO of the company. Joanne Crevoiserat, who is currently the chief financial officer has also been given the role of chief operating officer and will also join the Abercrombie board, while Arthur Martinez will continue as chairman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fibre2Fashion.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec '16
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec '16
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC