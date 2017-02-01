Abercrombie & Fitch names merchandising head as CEO
Abercrombie & Fitch Co , which is struggling with a relentless decline in sales, said Fran Horowitz, its merchandising head, had been promoted to chief executive of the teen apparel retailer. A woman is reflected in a window as she walks past an Abercrombie & Fitch store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 23, 2016.
