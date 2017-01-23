Woman who maimed hand in meat slicer fall wins $1.6M verdict
A jury has awarded more than $1.6 million to a Pennsylvania woman who badly injured her right hand when a meat slicer fell and cut it. She was picking up the slicer from Easton Health & Rehabilitation Center and helping an employee of Healthcare Services Group load it into her van when it fell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC