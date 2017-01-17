Which designer will dress Melania Trump for the inauguration?
Designers Karl Lagerfeld and Ralph Lauren have been linked with dressing Donald Trump's wife Melania for the inauguration ceremony on Friday. Several other designers have said they would be happy for Melania to wear their clothes at the event, but many have taken the opposite stance, with the likes of Tom Ford, Sophie Theallet and Marc Jacobs refusing to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC