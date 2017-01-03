What A Flood Of Store Closings From M...

What A Flood Of Store Closings From Macy's And Others Means For Mall REITs

23 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Macy's Inc shares are reeling on Thursday, down 13.5 percent following disappointing November-December sales comps and a guidance cut. Macy's is looking to right the ship with some aggressive cost-cutting initiatives that includes shutting down another 63 stores by the middle of 2017.

