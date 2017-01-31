UPDATE 1-Handbag maker Coach's quarterly profit jumps 17 pct
Coach, whose shares were up 3.5 percent at $37.23 before the opening bell, has limited promotions and pulled out of more than 250 department stores as it tries to win back its premium-brand cachet. The company's net income rose to $199.7 million, or 71 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31 from $170.1 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
