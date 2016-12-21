Two high street names leave Bournemouth town centre - with shoppers directed to Castlepoint
Miss Selfridge, which is located in between Debenhams and Clarks in Commercial Road in the town centre, has placed posters in the cleared out unit directing shoppers to its store at Castlepoint Shopping Centre. A spokesman for the fashion retailer Arcadia Group, which owns the Miss Selfridge brand, said the store closed because the lease had come to an end.
