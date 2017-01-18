Trump sledges Tom Ford amid rumours M...

Trump sledges Tom Ford amid rumours Melania will wear Ralph Lauren to inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The president-elect said he was "not a fan" of the US designer and filmmaker, who publicly identifies as a Democrat, after Ford added his name to the list of labels who would refuse to dress the incoming First Lady . In a November appearance on The View , Ford said he would not dress Melania Trump during her husband's time in office, explaining he had refused to work with her before her husband decided to enter politics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos... Jan 16 Frogface Kate 14
News The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for... Jan 12 UseYourBrain 1
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Dec 26 Show and Tail 41
News Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week Dec 26 AliceSimon 20
News Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet... Nov '16 stay warm 1
HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha... Oct '16 dina 1
News Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ... Oct '16 Space Weather Events 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,052,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC