This Female Really Wanted to Love the Stunning New Michael Kors Smartwatch
My thoughts on the Michael Kors hybrid smartwatch is a mixed bag of emotions that range from "do I really need another phone on my wrist" to "eh, it's a utilitarian accessory." While I was initially delighted with the rose gold exterior that really imbued itself with the #menswear trend, I wasn't thrilled with the silicone strap.
