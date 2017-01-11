The Market In 5 Minutes: Altbaba, American Apparel And Alabama-Clemson
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1 point to 19,827.00, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index futures rose 0.25 points to 2,265.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 1.50 points to 5,023.50.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC