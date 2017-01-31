Teen apparel retailer names new chief marketer
Smith, who will report to president and chief merchandising officer Fran Horowitz, will be responsible for all brand, creative and digital marketing across the chain. Smith has spent the last nine years in senior marketing roles at Caleres, formerly known Brown Shoe Company.
