Stein Mart, Inc. Reports November/December Sales
Stein Mart, Inc. today announced that its comparable store sales for the nine-week period ended December 31, 2016 decreased 4.8 percent and total sales decreased 1.9 percent compared to the same period last year. "Our sales in November and December were particularly difficult," said Hunt Hawkins, Interim Chief Executive Officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC