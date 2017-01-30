Sheriff: Suspect in Righteous Brother...

Sheriff: Suspect in Righteous Brothers wife slaying is dead

Officials are expected ... LOS ANGELES - More than four decades after the ex-wife of Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley was raped and killed, officials announced Monday they used DNA to identify a suspect in the slaying: a man who was killed by police in 1982. Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said investigators believe Kenneth Eugene Troyer was responsible for the January 1976 slaying of Karen Klaas.

