Sheriff: Suspect in Righteous Brothers wife slaying is dead

Officials are expected ... LOS ANGELES - More than four decades after the ex-wife of Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley was raped and killed, officials announced Monday they used DNA to identify a suspect in the slaying: a man who was killed by police in 1982. Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said investigators believe Kenneth Eugene Troyer was responsible for the January 1976 slaying of Karen Klaas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.