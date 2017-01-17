Sex doll brought to St. John's court

Sex doll brought to St. John's court

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Kenneth Harrison, facing child pornography charges for reportedly trying have a child-like sex doll mailed to him, talks with his lawyer, Bob Buckingham, prior to the start of proceedings in his trial at provincial court in St. John's Monday. It looks like a standard cardboard box used for shipping car parts, small pieces of furniture or even sports equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos... Mon Frogface Kate 14
News The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for... Jan 12 UseYourBrain 1
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Dec 26 Show and Tail 41
News Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week Dec 26 AliceSimon 20
News Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet... Nov '16 stay warm 1
HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha... Oct '16 dina 1
News Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ... Oct '16 Space Weather Events 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,994,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC