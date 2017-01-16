Ray-Ban maker agrees 46bln euro merger
Italy's Luxottica, the maker of Ray-Ban, and France's Essilor have agreed a 46 billion euro merger to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros. Ivor Bennett reports.
