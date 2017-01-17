Owner of dogs who killed 1 child, cri...

Owner of dogs who killed 1 child, critically injured another charged with involuntary manslaughter

Logan Braatz, 6, was killed and Syrai Sanders, 5, was critically injured after being attacked by dogs as they walked to the school bus stop. The owner of two dogs who mauled a young boy to death and critically injured a young girl has been charged with involuntary manslaughter Wednesday morning.

