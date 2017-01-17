Owner of dogs who killed 1 child, critically injured another charged with involuntary manslaughter

Owner of dogs who killed 1 child, critically injured another cha - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC Logan Braatz, 6, was killed and Syrai Sanders, 5, was critically injured after being attacked by dogs as they walked to the school bus stop. Source: Family The owner of two dogs who mauled a young boy to death and critically injured a young girl has been charged with involuntary manslaughter Wednesday morning.

