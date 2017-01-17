Owner of dogs who killed 1 child, critically injured another charged with involuntary manslaughter
The owner of two dogs who mauled a young boy to death and critically injured a young girl has been charged with involuntary manslaughter Wednesday morning. Atlanta police said the dogs attacked the children Tuesday morning as they walked along Cerro Street, off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta, on their way to the school bus stop.
