Nordstrom Names Innovation Chief
Thomas, who served most recently as president of Nordstrom Rack, will lead a team charged with finding ways for the company's full-line stores to better serve customers through more integration of digital and mobile. Nordstrom's full-line stores have taken big hits recently, with sales declines during each of the last five quarters at stores open at least a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC