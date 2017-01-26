Missing Hobart man's body found in Bondi

THE body of the man found at Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction has been confirmed as missing Tasmanian man Bernard Gore. Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 8.30am this morning where Mr Gore's badly decomposed body was found in the stairwell opposite high end fashion​ stores Jimmy Choo and Louis Vuitton on level four.

