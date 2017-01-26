Missing Hobart man's body found in Bondi
THE body of the man found at Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction has been confirmed as missing Tasmanian man Bernard Gore. Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 8.30am this morning where Mr Gore's badly decomposed body was found in the stairwell opposite high end fashion stores Jimmy Choo and Louis Vuitton on level four.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|Jan 16
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec '16
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec '16
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC