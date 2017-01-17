Melania Trump's hometown in Slovenia marks inauguration
The inauguration of Donald Trump is a big thing for a small town in Slovenia where the new U.S. first lady traces her roots. Residents of Sevnica watched live coverage from Washington at the town's cafes or at their homes, dazzled by Melania Trump's appearance in a sky blue cashmere jacket and mock turtleneck combination by Ralph Lauren.
