Melania Trump's Alice Roi coat was designed to pay homage to the...

Melania Trump certainly seemed to be in a New York state of mind when choosing her Inaugural Weekend looks. For Saturday's National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral, the First Lady chose an Alice Roi navy cashmere and wool coat with a wide navy leather belt and navy gloves, which was meant to be "a nod to the chic property of Catherine Deneuve's wardrobe in Sixties films," according to Roi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.