Melania Trump wears hair up for daytime inauguration ceremonies
Melania Trump made a major statement with her hair for the swearing-in ceremony by going high.The incoming First Lady's chic, lose updo is break from the long tresses that marked her public appearances preceding the inauguration . Her hairstylist Mordechai Alvow created it with a deep side part and a small ponytail twisted in sections into loops with a few ends popping out as to not look too perfect.
