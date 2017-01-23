Melania Trump Channels Jacqueline Ken...

Melania Trump Channels Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in Inaugural Day Fashion

Trump, 46, was spotted entering St. John's Episcopal Church alongside her husband, Donald Trump, wearing a sky-blue dress with a structured shrug and matching gloves. "We walked into today with a lot of speculation of different designers she would wear and Ralph Lauren was definitely at the top of the list, but there were also several European designers," Joe Zee, editor-in-chief of Yahoo Style, said Friday on ABC News' Good Morning America .

Chicago, IL

