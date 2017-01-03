Massive Manhunt Continues for Escaped Rhode Island Inmate

A massive manhunt continued Tuesday for an inmate who escaped a maximum security prison in northeast Rhode Island over the weekend, according to federa... - South Korea said Tuesday that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had sent a "clear warning" to North Korea over the isolationist nation's nuclear ambit... The Beef Leaders Institute is a premier leadership experience for American Angus Association members that provides a look into the entire beef supply chain, while enhanc... It appears UNK has found its next head football coach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.