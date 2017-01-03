Macya s to close 68 stores, layoff th...

Macya s to close 68 stores, layoff thousands

8 hrs ago

Department store chains Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp both cut their 2016 profit forecasts on Wednesday, after holiday season sales fell more than expected, pushing down shares in the retail sector in extended trading. Macy's shares were down 10.7 percent at $32 and Kohl's shares plunged 15 percent to $44.11 after hours.

