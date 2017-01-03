Macya s to close 68 stores, layoff thousands
Department store chains Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp both cut their 2016 profit forecasts on Wednesday, after holiday season sales fell more than expected, pushing down shares in the retail sector in extended trading. Macy's shares were down 10.7 percent at $32 and Kohl's shares plunged 15 percent to $44.11 after hours.
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
