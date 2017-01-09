LL Bean: Boycott Over Trump Donations Is 'Misguided'
The executive chairman of L.L. Bean said he is "disappointed" that a "misguided" boycott of the iconic Maine clothier has been called for over a company heiress' alleged excessive financial support of President-elect Donald Trump. "We were disappointed to learn that Grab Your Wallet is advocating a boycott against L.L. Bean solely because Linda Bean, who is only one of 50+ family members involved with the business, personally supported Donald Trump for President," L.L. Bean Executive Chairman Shawn Gorman said late Sunday the company's Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC