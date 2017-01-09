LL Bean: Boycott Over Trump Donations...

LL Bean: Boycott Over Trump Donations Is 'Misguided'

The executive chairman of L.L. Bean said he is "disappointed" that a "misguided" boycott of the iconic Maine clothier has been called for over a company heiress' alleged excessive financial support of President-elect Donald Trump. "We were disappointed to learn that Grab Your Wallet is advocating a boycott against L.L. Bean solely because Linda Bean, who is only one of 50+ family members involved with the business, personally supported Donald Trump for President," L.L. Bean Executive Chairman Shawn Gorman said late Sunday the company's Facebook page.

