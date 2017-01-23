Lawmakers question cost of Gov. Cuomo's free tuition plan
State lawmakers from both parties questioned the price tag of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to make college tuition free for middle class students Tuesday, suggesting the true cost of the proposal could be far higher. The proposal has won the Democratic governor national attention and applause from education advocates, but lawmakers said during a budget hearing they won't support it before they can gauge its cost to taxpayers.
