L.L. Bean Opens New Maine Facility to Keep Up with Demand for Duck Boots
L.L. Bean is increasing production of its duck boots in Maine with a new manufacturing facility as demand for the boots increases. a "110,000-square-foot building and plans to install a third injection-molding machine to manufacture the [boot's] rubber soles," and it will also add 100 additional employees in 2017.
