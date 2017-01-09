Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Given ...

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

