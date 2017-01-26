Junaid Ansari at Burrows & Hare. Picture: Andrew Walmsley.
STAFF at grooming specialists were headhunted by bosses of the new A 440m Westgate Centre to be their first home-grown retailers. Junaid Ansari, who runs the Burrows & Hare store in the Covered Market, Oxford, said staff from the centre came into the shop and asked them if they wanted to set up a new outlet in the Westgate Centre when it opens in October.
