Junaid Ansari at Burrows & Hare. Picture: Andrew Walmsley.

STAFF at grooming specialists were headhunted by bosses of the new A 440m Westgate Centre to be their first home-grown retailers. Junaid Ansari, who runs the Burrows & Hare store in the Covered Market, Oxford, said staff from the centre came into the shop and asked them if they wanted to set up a new outlet in the Westgate Centre when it opens in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.