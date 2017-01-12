It's the End of an Era for American Apparel and L.A.
American Apparel, once touted as "the largest apparel manufacturer in North America," is pretty much over as a Los Angeles fashion institution. "They're going to be lining up the workers Monday and start a series of terminations," says ousted company founder Dov Charney, who has kept touch with many of his former employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress disclos...
|14 hr
|Frogface Kate
|14
|The Latest: Trump praises L.L. Bean heiress for...
|Jan 12
|UseYourBrain
|1
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC