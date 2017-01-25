In One Chart: This chart says the bul...

In One Chart: This chart says the bull market has years left to go

18 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finally punched through the psychologically important 20,000 mark on Wednesday, launching a thousand tweets, including one from President Donald Trump. Andrew Adams, a market strategist at Raymond James, believes as far as the bull market is concerned, the current one still has many years left before it fizzles.

