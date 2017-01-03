Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts
Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.
