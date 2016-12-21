Fire Alarm Report At Auto Service Shop In Mahopac Draws Quick Response
Emergency responders were dispatched to C & A Auto Services just before 7 a.m. on New Year's Day for a report of a commercial fire alarm, according to Jack Casey, public information officer for the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department. First arriving Carmel Police units confirmed the alarm and found the structure filling with heavy black smoke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Somers Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week
|Dec 26
|AliceSimon
|20
|Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet...
|Nov '16
|stay warm
|1
|HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha...
|Oct '16
|dina
|1
|Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ...
|Oct '16
|Space Weather Events
|1
|Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's...
|Aug '16
|Jim
|3
|Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce
|Aug '16
|judeofascism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC