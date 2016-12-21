Fire Alarm Report At Auto Service Sho...

Fire Alarm Report At Auto Service Shop In Mahopac Draws Quick Response

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Somers Daily Voice

Emergency responders were dispatched to C & A Auto Services just before 7 a.m. on New Year's Day for a report of a commercial fire alarm, according to Jack Casey, public information officer for the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department. First arriving Carmel Police units confirmed the alarm and found the structure filling with heavy black smoke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Somers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Dec 26 Show and Tail 41
News Weird and wonderful moments of fashion week Dec 26 AliceSimon 20
News Suspects sought after jackets taken from outlet... Nov '16 stay warm 1
HELP! In purchasing from overseas suppliers wha... Oct '16 dina 1
News Job fair Tuesday at Toronto Premium Outlets in ... Oct '16 Space Weather Events 1
News Racism and talk of religious war: Trump staff's... Aug '16 Jim 3
News Retail's Woes Not Only E-Commerce Aug '16 judeofascism 1
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,841 • Total comments across all topics: 277,521,326

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC