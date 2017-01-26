Finish Line to sell JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital

Jan 26 Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit. JackRabbit, formerly known as Running Specialty Group, is a chain of 65 stores in 17 U.S. states selling running gear under brands such as Brooks, ASICS and Hoka One One.

